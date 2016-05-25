Presentation of Kurmanjan Datka film held in Astana

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Kurmanjan Datka - the movie by Mr Sadyk Sher-Nyaz, Chairman of the Union of Cinema Makers of Kyrgyzstan, member of Joghorku Kenesh (parliament) of the Kyrgyz Republic, Chairman of TurkPA's Commission on Social, Cultural and Humanitarian Issues was presented on 24th May, 2016 at the Parliament of Kazakhstan.

The said work is dedicated to the well-known Kyrgyz stateswoman, military leader Kurmanjan Datka, who lived in the 19th century and narrates of her life full of extremes and difficulties.

Parliamentarians of TurkPA extended their congratulations to Sadyk Sher-Nyaz on his exquisite creative approach to this historic and educational film and proposed to widely air the film in other TurkPa countries.