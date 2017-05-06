Presentation of Romania's national pavilion at EXPO 2017 held in Bucharest

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Horia Hulubei National Institute for R&D in Physics and Nuclear Engineering of Romania and Kazakhstan-Romania Bilateral Commerce and Industry Chamber organized a presentation of Romania's EXPO 2017 national pavilion in Bucharest.

According to the press service of the Kazakh MFA, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Romania Daulet Batrashev, Director General of the National Institute for R&D in Physics and Nuclear Engineering Nicolae Victor Zamfir, President of the Romanian-Kazakh Bilateral Commerce and Industry Chamber, Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan to Galati Petru Lificiu, representatives of the MFA, business community of Romania, academic and expert groups participated in the presentation.

Welcoming the attendees, the Kazakh Diplomat told about the oncoming event and invited them to attend the EXPO-2017 exhibition. According to the Ambassador, during the international exhibition Astana will turn into the center of international events – the city is planning to host the summits of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Organization for Islamic Cooperation in Science and Technologies, numerous ministerial meetings and forums. The capital city of Kazakhstan will hold also the national days of the EXPO 2017 participating countries, various cultural and sport activities.

President of the Kazakh-Romanian Bilateral Commerce and Industry Chamber Petru Lificiu noted that the upcoming international exhibition is the largest international event of the year 2017 and provides good opportunities for further development of business and expansion of business cooperation. He also told about holding three Romanian economic missions during the EXPO 2017 in Astana.

The Romanian side presented a miniature of its national pavilion at the EXPO 2017. N. Zamfir and experts of the Scientific-Research Center for Laser Technologies demonstrated the Extreme Light Infrastructure European project on installment of the most powerful laser in the world the model of which will be presented in Astana as a central element of the Romanian pavilion at the EXPO 2017.

Romania, which was among the founders of the Bureau International des Expositions, became one of the first countries to back the organization of the EXPO 2017 in Astana and confirmed its participation in the event.