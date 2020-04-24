Presidency has proved its efficiency in Kazakhstan– expert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Director of the History of State Institute Burkitbai Ayagan shared his thoughts on the importance of the institute of presidency in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

While speaking at the teleconference «The presidential government: Constitutional foundation and political practice», Mr. Ayagan reminded that the Parliament of Kazakhstan made the decision to institute the post of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan back in 1990.

«30 years of presidency have proved that decision was the right one. Tremendous political reforms have been carried out, the capital city of the country has been transferred, and the brand new capital has been constructed from scratch. The large-scale economic reforms have been conducted, the national currency has been introduced, and the system of national security has been established. Kazakhstan has become a nuclear-free state. 30 years of presidency have proved its efficiency,» Ayagan pointed out.

At the same time, he admitted that not all of the decisions were right and not all of them had been implemented.

«However, today, we have Kazakhstan which happens to be a member of the United Nations Organization. We will defeat the coronavirus pandemic together with our friends,» he added.