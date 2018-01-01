Presidency in the UN Security Council is a huge responsibility: Kairat Umarov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is set to assume the Presidency in the United Nations Security Council on January 1. Kairat Umarov, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations, told "Kazinform" International News Agency about the outcomes of the first year of Kazakhstan's non-permanent membership in the UNSC and what the future 2018 holds for Kazakhstan in the UNSC.

Mr. Umarov said that the first year of Kazakhstan's non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council will be remembered as the year of high responsibility for fates of many countries and peoples.



"As dramatic as it may sound, when you become a part of the decision-making process that directly affects global stability, security of many countries and lives of people, you become keenly aware of how precise and considered your actions should be. You have no room for mistake," the Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the United Nations told Kazinform.



According to Kairat Umarov, 2017 will go down in history as the year of constant interaction with delegations of the UNSC Member States, heated discussions and debates and search for constructive solutions.



"It is very important to note the respect and trust the international community displays to Kazakhstan and its Leader, our foreign policy which has always been peaceful, stable and balanced," he pointed out.



Kazakhstan highlighted priorities of its work as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in the Policy Address by President Nursultan Nazarbayev "Kazakhstan's Concept Vision on Sustaining Global Partnership for Secure, Just and Prosperous World" which was presented to the Council on January 10, 2017 and registered as an official document of the UNSC.



According to Mr. Umarov, over this period Kazakhstan participated in more than 270 formal meetings of the UN Security Council, 126 informal consultations and 12 meetings of the so-called E-10 Group, which required tremendous efforts not only on part of Kazakhstani diplomats, but also all ministries and government bodies of our country.



Kazakhstan's delegation contributed to the adoption of 50 UNSC resolutions, over 200 statements of the President of the UN Security Council and other documents.



"Our diplomats visited Colombia, Haiti, the Sahel in West Africa and Lake Chad in Central Africa, Washington D.C. for a meeting with the U.S. President, Head of the U.S. Department of State and members of the U.S. Congress, Addis Ababa for negotiations at the African Union Headquarters, Singapore, Malaysia and Afghanistan as part of promotion of global fight against terrorism," Mr. Umarov added.



Kairat Umarov also emphasized that as the first Central Asian country in the UN Security Council in the history of the organization, Kazakhstan pays special attention to the problems of our region and uses the Council's potential to draw attention of the global community to our part of the world. Kazakhstan calls for providing all-round support to Afghanistan so it could return to peaceful life, integrate economically with countries of the region, develop its infrastructure and transit and transport potential, strengthen its regional potential to counteract threats to its peace and security.



Consultations of Central Asian experts in Central Asia+Afghanistan format were held for the first time in New York on May 26-27, 2017. In the course of the consultations, participants mapped out the draft of the statement of the President of the United Nations Security Council on threats to our part of the world coming from destructive international terrorist organizations located on the territory of Afghanistan.



Mr. Umarov also noted that Kazakhstan's delegation also greatly contributed to the adoption of the Statements by the UN Security Council on the situation in Central Asia and current issues of the United Nations Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) on February 3 and June 27, respectively.



Kazakhstan, according to Kairat Umarov, also plays an active role as the Chair of three UNSC Sanctions Committees on ISIL (Da'esh), Al-Qa'ida, the Taliban and Somali/Eritrea.



"Our non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council is a positive factor for the entire region. We promote common interests of entire Central Asia on ensuring stability and security. We are convinced that in Central Asia and Afghanistan we can craft a model of the regional zone of peace, security, cooperation and development based on interests of all states concerned," he said.



The Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations also highlighted the key priorities of Kazakhstan's presidency in the UN Security Council in 2018.



"For the first time in its history Kazakhstan will assume the Presidency in the UN Security Council in January 2018 and chair its regular sessions and informal consultations. Traditionally, each Presidency reviews the program of the Council's work for the month ahead, holds briefings for all UN Member States and media. It also holds bilateral meetings with the Security Council members, non-members, NGOs and other groups. The Presidency also makes statements on behalf of the Council, in consultation with the Security Council members, as well as releases press statements following discussions within informal consultations and whenever the Security Council reaches agreement on the text of a document. Kazakhstan will also ensure continuity of the Council's daily work with the support of the UN Secretariat," Mr. Umarov said.



"In December 2017 as the future Chair of the UN Security Council I held meetings with UN Secretary General António Guterres and President of the UN General Assembly Miroslav Lajčák to brief them on the work Kazakhstan plans to do during its Presidency in the UN Security Council," he noted.



According to Kairat Umarov, the Presidency announces the topics and dates of the debates suggested by the country. At the moment Kazakhstan is working on the Thematic Debates entitled ‘WMD Non-proliferation: Confidence-building Measures" which will be chaired by President Nursultan Nazarbayev and become a key element of Kazakhstan's presidency.



Moreover, Kazakhstan also plans to hold a Ministerial-level debate on the threats to international peace and security focusing on the topic "Building a Regional Partnership in Afghanistan and Central Asia as a Model to Link Security and Development" and quarterly open debate on ‘the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question. Additionally, open and closed discussions of the Council, on the situation in Syria, Africa, Cyprus and Colombia are set to be held.



Mr. Umarov also stressed that overarching goal of Kazakhstan's Presidency in the UN Security Council is to build peaceful, stable and prosperous environment for our country and our region. Every regional crisis, not to mention global geopolitical tensions, problems of non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, sanctions, all have consequences for Kazakhstan.



"The United Nations Security Council is the leading global platform where we can promote our vision of peace and security. Non-permanent membership in the UNSC will enhance Kazakhstan's role in the international arena, strengthen its positions in the international negotiations as a stable and responsible participant of global processes.



Our peaceful foreign policy proclaimed by the Head of State over 25 years ago, our strategic approach to solution of global problems through dialogue led to Kazakhstan being elected as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2017-2018.



The Presidency in the UN Security Council is a unique opportunity to promote the large-scale international initiatives put forward by our President. Experience in the UNSC will help us move towards our strategic goal of building a new world, the planet without conflicts as is reflected in President Nazarbayev's "The Manifesto. The 21st century".



"Election of Kazakhstan as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council is a reflection of its growing role in the global policy and at the same time a credit of trust on the part of the international community.