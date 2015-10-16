Presidency of Kazakhstan in CIS goes to Kyrgyzstan

BURABAY. KAZINFORM - The presidency of Kazakhstan in the CIS is coming to an end.

"The presidency of Kazakhstan in the CIS is coming to an end. Frankly speaking, we had a difficult time of presidency in terms of the economic situation, but we tried to fulfill our mission. All the events planned within the CIS framework have been held," President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the session of the CIS Heads of State Council in the enlarged format.

The Head of State also informed that the 10 th CIS Forum of Creative and Academic Intellectuals would be held in Astana this month and the CIS Heads of Government Council was scheduled to be held in Dushanbe soon.

"These events round up our presidency. Using this opportunity I would like to thank all our CIS partners for understanding and support of our presidency," the President concluded.

The presidency in the CIS in 2016 goes to Kyrgyzstan. "As President of Kyrgyzstan proposed the next sitting of the CIS Heads of State Council would be held in Kyrgyzstan on September 16, 2016," head of the Executive Committee of the CIS Sergei Lebedev told.