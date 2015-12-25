ASTANA. KAZINFORM In 2015, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev had a tight schedule of foreign visits and talks.

This year, Nursultan Nazarbayev has paid 13 foreign and has had negotiations in Akorda with 11 heads of state and 9 prime ministers. The attraction of 20 trln tenge to the country’s economy proves productiveness of these meetings.

The geography of foreign visits was quite diverse – the Head of State visited the countries of Europe, America, Asia and the CIS. Numerous business forums, meetings with business communities were held during the visits which resulted in signing of important and beneficial contracts and documents.

RUSSIA . UFA

N. Nazarbayev: “The global financial and economic crisis taught us a valuable lesson"

In July, the President of Kazakhstan paid an official visit to the Republic of Bashkortostan, Russia, where he partook in the summits of the SCO and the BRICS. In the course of the forums, the participants discussed the issues of strengthening cooperation for the name of prosperity and development of the participating states and exchanged views on the most pivotal issues of the international agenda representing mutual interest.

In his speech, N. Nazarbayev noted that UFA summits serve as a bright example of movement of its participants in the waterway of global processes.

“The formation of a multi-polar world, the global challenges and threats as well as the growth of interdependence of the countries and regions, are forming a new agenda today. In these conditions, such unions as the EEU, the SCO and the BRICS are playing more important role. The global financial and economic crisis taught us a big lesson. Its value lies in recognition of one and only truth by the world: the liquidation of deep problems, defects and inequality is impossible without joining the efforts,” the Leader of the Nation said.

The Head of State emphasized Kazakhstan’s readiness to continue the interaction with other countries in struggling against the challenges of modernity.

During this visit, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin awarded N. Nazarbayev with the Order of Alexander Nevsky.

TAJIKISTAN. DUSHANBE

Emomali Rahmon: “We are studying the experience of Kazakhstan’s development, in order to apply it in our country”

In September, the Head of State paid an official visit to Tajikistan where he me with his counterpart Emomali Rahmon and participated in the session of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) at the level of the heads of state. During the negotiations with the Tajik President, N. Nazarbayev called the Central Asian countries “to come to agreement, but not to argue” regarding the water-energy security issues.

The Kazakh Leader expressed intention to further strengthen the relations between our countries. In turn, E. Rahmon pointed out Kazakhstan’s achievements reached over the years of independence and friendly relations between our nations.

“Today’s Kazakhstan, which is widely recognized across the world, has changed greatly since it gained independence. Being real friends, we are always glad to know about these achievements and we are impressed with them. We are studying this useful experience, in order to apply it in our country,” E. Rahmon said.

Taking the floor at the session of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, N. Nazarbayev stated that Kazakhstan stands for close interaction of the CSTO countries at the foreign policy arena as well as for strengthening of military and military-technical cooperation.

GREAT BRITAIN. LONDON.

Elizabeth II highly appraised the official visit of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

In November, the Head of State made an official trip to Great Britain. By English traditions, Prime Minister David Cameron met N. Nazarbayev at the famous Number 10, the residency of the British premiers since XVIII century.

Together with the British Premier, N. Nazarbayev joined the session of the Kazakh-British Intergovernmental Commission and met with the heads of the major British companies and invited them to work in Kazakhstan. “We do not ask for anything from you. We just offer you to come to Kazakhstan, do business and earn money,” Nazarbayev said.

Following the meeting, the businessmen entered into the contracts and memorandums to the amount of 5 bln c.u.

According to Nazarbayev, British businessmen are going to invest in non-primary sector of Kazakhstan, in particular, in agriculture, pharmacy, machinery, infrastructure and other spheres.

Upon completion of the visit, the Kazakh President met with Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II, who gave a high evaluation to the outcomes of the visit of N. Nazarbayev.

FRANCE. PARIS N. Nazarbayev: “The attraction of both Great Britain and France to the implementation of industrial and infrastructure programs is important for us" After his visit to London, President N. Nazarbayev headed to France. The talks with his French counterpart Francois Hollande resulted in signing of several agreements in agriculture, machinery, chemical industry, energy and space exploration sectors. Nazarbayev attended also the 38 th session of the UNESCO General Conference as well as met with the representatives of the French business community.

The Head of State pointed out high level of his visit and hospitality expressed by the French side.

“We will cooperate in machinery building, chemical industry, energy, education and medicine. The attraction of both Great Britain and France to the implementation of our industrial and infrastructure programs is very important for us,” the Leader of the Nation stressed.