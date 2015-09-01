ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, on September 1, all first-graders of Kazakhstan will be presented a book "Kazakhstan - My Motherland" on behalf of President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The well-illustrated edition contains information about state symbols of Kazakhstan, Mangilik El national idea, a map of the country, climate of Kazakhstan, the most picturesque places of our republic, Astana city and each region Besides, the edition tells its young readers about the Kazakh Khanate and the great educators of the Kazakh nation. The circulation of the book is 370,000 copies. As earlier reported, 336 thousand Kazakhstani children are starting school this year.