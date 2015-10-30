ASTANA. KAZINFORM Press Secretary of the President of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev is holding an online briefing on the official page of Akorda in Facebook.

The first question was asked by a journalist of KazTAG: "Did Russian President Vladimir Putin suggest our President Nursultan Nazarbayev to join Russia's anti-terrorism organization to fight Daesh. What is the Kazakh President's position regarding this issue?" Dauren Abayev: "As we can remember, Vladimir Putin proposed all foreign countries to establish a large anti-terrorism organization. Kazakhstan did not receive any other propositions. As for our position regarding this issue, it was outlined by Nursultan Nazarbayev at the 70th session of the UN General Assembly in New York. He proposed to found a common global network of countering international terrorism and extremism. To achieve this goal we need to develop and adopt a UN comprehensive document of fight with terrorism."