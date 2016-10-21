EN
    14:37, 21 October 2016 | GMT +6

    President, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince discuss Kazakh-UAE bilateral coop

    ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

    The sides discussed development and further strengthening of bilateral cooperation in political, trade-economic, transit-transport and investment sectors.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev and Mohammed bin Zayed  Al-Nahyan noted that further development of inter-state relations serve as a pledge of strong and friendly ties between our nations.

    The sides exchanged also views on the most important issues of the regional and international security, Akorda reported. 

    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Diplomacy President Top Story Kazakhstan and the UAE
