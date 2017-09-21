President addresses 5th Forum of Mechanical Engineers in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has addressed participants of the 5th Forum of Mechanical Engineers of Kazakhstan today. First Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin read out his address, Kazinform reports.

"Efficient mechanical engineering is one of the priorities of Kazakhstan's economic development. The government renders all-out support to mechanical engineering sector and creates necessary conditions to attract strategic investors and introduce extensive innovations. Global engineering companies successfully operate in Kazakhstan along with local companies," the president's address says.



President Nazarbayev noted that share of mechanical engineering in total volume of manufacturing industry accounts for 10%. In his words, over 100 projects have been put into service within the framework of the Industrialization Map. New unique hi-tech products which had never been produced in Kazakhstan before appeared on the market.



"I am convinced that complex modernization of the mechanical engineering sector and its consistent expansion at the international level will boost Kazakhstan's global competitiveness and help it join the world's top 30 developed countries," the Kazakh President stressed.



It should be noted that the 5th Forum of Mechanical Engineers of Kazakhstan brought together over 800 delegates from 16 countries in Astana.