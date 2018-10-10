President addresses participants of 8th Session of Water Convention Conference of Parties

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev welcomed the participants of the 8th session of the Conference of Parties to the Convention on the Protection and Use of Trans-Boundary Watercourses and International Lakes (Water Convention) in Astana today.

“Ladies and Gentlemen! I am pleased to welcome you at the 8th Session of the Conference of Parties of the Water Convention being held for the first time in the territory of Asia. Using water resources is a quite important problem to date,” the President said in his video address to the session participants.

According to the Kazakh leader, the issue of using the resources of trans-boundary rivers is one of priority spheres in international cooperation.

“The Convention on the Protection and Use of Trans-Boundary Watercourses and International Lakes , its global status became a significant step in this issue. Kazakhstan has been a fervent advocate for the system of political-legal, economic and ecological measures,” Nazarbayev noted.

In his video address, the President focused on some aspects of the global water problem.

“First, it is ensuring population and economic sectors’ need in water which requires innovative approaches as well as investment and international mechanisms of cooperation. Secondly, the world strategy of using the water should be focused on highly-effective water saving technologies. Third, this is step-by-step reduction of water contamination. Fourth, an important aspect of the countries’ cooperation is that interaction as well as joint training of research personnel helps settle numerous problems of water economy and environment,” he noted.

The President assured that systematic work in these areas may lay a secure foundation for effective cooperation and development of a stable legal framework in settlement of socio-ecological problems, establishment of economic cooperation and integration of trans-boundary river basins.

“I am confident that today’s high level of the Conference will give a new impetus to the global partnership in this important issue. I wish success and fruitful work to everyone!” he said.