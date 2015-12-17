President Aliyev: Azerbaijani-Kazakh relations on path to all-round, dynamic development

BAKU. KAZINFORM - President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev on the occasion of the country's national holiday.

"On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Independence Day," Aliyev said in his congratulatory letter. He noted that Azerbaijani-Kazakh relations that have deep historical roots are today on the path to all-round and dynamic development. "Our ever-growing political, economic and cultural ties, multifaceted cooperation and activities elevated the bilateral relations to the level of strategic partnership," Aliyev added. "I am confident that based on mutual respect and support, our intergovernmental relations will continue developing and strengthening in compliance with the will of our people, who share common moral values and traditions," Azerbaijan's president said. "On this joyful day, I wish you robust health, success in your activities, and the fraternal people of Kazakhstan lasting peace and prosperity," Aliyev added, trend.az reports.