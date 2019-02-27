EN
    13:24, 27 February 2019

    President: All governors and Cabinet should immediately start fulfilling tasks

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - All governors and the Government should immediately start implementing tasks, Nursultan Nazarbayev, Head of State, Chairman of the Nur Otan Party, said at the XVIII Congress of the Party, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "As you know, our Government has changed. Its composition has been renewed by 70%. The new Cabinet, all governors should immediately begin the implementation of the objectives. In all regions, we, as one person - I, the Government, members of the Party, should control, proceed with a specific action. We need to consolidate our efforts," said the Head of State.

