President amends decree on report meetings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev introduced amendments to the Decree "On holding report meetings of heads of central executive bodies, local authorities, and national higher educational institutions with population", the press service of Akorda reports.

The text of the Decree is given below:

I resolve:

1. To introduce the following changes and additions to the Decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On holding report meetings of heads of central executive bodies, local authorities, and national higher educational institutions with population" No. 190 dated 5th February 2016:

to reword Item 1 as follows:

"1. Heads of central executive bodies (except for the Kazakh ministries of defense, foreign affairs, defense and aerospace industry) shall, in the second quarter, hold annual report meetings with representatives of the public upon live broadcast on the national television channel, as agreed by the authorized body specialized in mass media, and videoconferencing with the regions, during which they are to inform on the reforms underway in the country, socioeconomic development, and attainment of key indicators within the strategic plans and tasks regarding the development of respective sectors";

to reword Item 5 as follows:

"5. The central and local executive bodies:

1) shall publish the schedules of report meetings and the information on the ways of submitting questions and proposals of the population for forthcoming reports in the central and regional print media, on the official Internet resources and the e-government web portal including the open data web portal one month prior to the date of report meetings,;

2) shall ensure collection, analysis, and categorization of questions and proposals received from the population one month before the dates of report meetings on the open data web portal and the blog platform of the heads of central and local executive bodies, as well as in other forms of appeals";

to add the following Item 5-1 as follows:

"5-1. The heads of central executive bodies shall at the Central Communications Service brief mass media on the results of report meetings no later than ten calendar days after the end of report meetings"

2. This Decree shall enter into force on the day of the first official publication.

The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Nursultan Nazarbayev



Astana, Akorda, 10th January 2018



No. 622