20:23, 03 July 2018 | GMT +6
President amends insurance legislation
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Head of State signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the Introduction of Amendments and Additions to Certain Legislative Enactments of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the Insurance and the Insurance Activities, the Securities Market", Akorda's press service reports.
The Law is intended to improve the insurance activities and the securities market.
The text of the Law is to be published in the press.