    20:34, 20 June 2022 | GMT +6

    President amends intellectual property law

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law of Kazakhstan on introducing amends and additions to some legislative acts relating to improvements in legislation in the field of intellectual property and provision of guaranteed State legal support, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    The text of the law shall be published in the press.

    Earlier Majilis deputy, member of the Committee on legislation and judicial and legal reform Gulnara Bizhanova presented the draft law.


    Laws, decrees, orders President of Kazakhstan
