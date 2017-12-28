President amends law on administrative offences

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signed into law the amendments to the Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On administrative offences", Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

In a statement the president's press service said that the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to the Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan on administrative offences" is called to further humanize administrative and tort law.



The text of the law is to be published in the press.