EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:14, 28 December 2017 | GMT +6

    President amends law on administrative offences

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signed into law the amendments to the Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On administrative offences", Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    In a statement the president's press service said that the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to the Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan on administrative offences" is called to further humanize administrative and tort law.

    The text of the law is to be published in the press.

    Tags:
    Laws, decrees, orders Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!