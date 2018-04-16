EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    15:24, 16 April 2018

    President amends law on employment, migration

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues of employment and migration of the population" aimed at improving the system of maintaining of the population employment and migration processes regulation, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The text of the law is to be published in the press.

