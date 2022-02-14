EN
    16:33, 14 February 2022 | GMT +6

    President amends law on international treaties

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On amendments to the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On international treaties of the Republic of Kazakhstan», Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The text of the Law is to be published in the press.

    Earlier it was reported that the Senate endorsed the draft «On amendments to the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On international treaties of the Republic of Kazakhstan» approved by the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.
