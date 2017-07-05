EN
    17:00, 05 July 2017

    President amends law on state educational savings system

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed amendments to the law on the issues of educational savings system, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda's press service. 

    The Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues of the State educational savings system" is called to improve the State educational savings system.

    The text of the law is to be published in the press.

