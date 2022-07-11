EN
    17:13, 11 July 2022 | GMT +6

    President amends law on taxes, obligatory payments to budget

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On amendments to the Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On taxes and other obligatory payments to the budget» (Tax Code) and the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On enforcement of the Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On taxes and other obligatory payments to the budget» (Tax Code), Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

    The text of the Law is to be published in the press.


