President and PM of Israel receive ambassador of Kazakhstan

During the meeting between ambassador of Kazakhstan to Israel Satybaldy Burshakov with President of Israel Isaak Herzog and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the bilateral and multilateral agenda was discussed as well as an exchange of views on the current situation in the region took place, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Ambassador Burshakov briefed the Israeli leadership on the main topics raised by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the third meeting of the National Kurultay “Fair Citizen – Fair Work – Fair Wages”, as well as on the progress of the comprehensive political and economic reforms initiated by the President.

President Herzog and Prime Minister Netanyahu positively assessed the important changes in the country and conveyed their best wishes to President Tokayev.

The Israeli leadership appreciated the ambassador’s contribution to the bilateral relations between the two countries.