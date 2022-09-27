President and Turkistan region Governor debate region’s development prospects

TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Turkistan region Governor Darkhan Satybaldy debated the prospects for the development of the region during a walk.

Earlier, September 23 in Astana the Governor reported on the socioeconomic development of the region for the past 8 months. The industrial output reached KZT 534 bln that is KZT 125 bln more as compared to the same period of 2021. 26 investment projects worth KZT 12.7 bln are being developed, 936 jobs were created. Agro-industrial output reached KZT 477 bln that 4% more against 2021.

As earlier reported, the Head of State arrived in Turkistan region for a working visit.