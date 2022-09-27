EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:15, 27 September 2022 | GMT +6

    President and Turkistan region Governor debate region’s development prospects

    None
    None
    TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Turkistan region Governor Darkhan Satybaldy debated the prospects for the development of the region during a walk.

    Earlier, September 23 in Astana the Governor reported on the socioeconomic development of the region for the past 8 months. The industrial output reached KZT 534 bln that is KZT 125 bln more as compared to the same period of 2021. 26 investment projects worth KZT 12.7 bln are being developed, 936 jobs were created. Agro-industrial output reached KZT 477 bln that 4% more against 2021.

    As earlier reported, the Head of State arrived in Turkistan region for a working visit.

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan Turkestan region President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!