President announced moratorium on latest changes in Land Code

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has announced a moratorium on the latest amendments to the Land Code, Kazinform reports citing the official page of Akorda press service in Facebook.

According to the President, the mechanisms and norms of the new Law were not properly discussed with the community. ЭYou had to explain to ordinary people that sale of agricultural lands to foreigners is out of question," the President said addressing the meeting participants.

"If our people, ordinary Kazakhstanis, do not understand and do not trust in these decisions, it means they [decisions - editor] are wrong. Our society expresses doubts in expedience of implementing several legislative norms regarding this issue. Therefore, I am taking today a decision on announcing a one-year moratorium on enactment of four norms of the Land Code. First of all, we must review, analyze these norms, then clarify them to the people, and only then take a decision together with the Parliament. If you arrive at a common view, the moratorium will be lifted. If not, the moratorium will remain," said the Head of State.

Recall, that Astana held a meeting on urgent issues of today's agenda under the President's chairmanship. Speakers of both chambers of the Parliament, Prime Minister, Head of the President's Executive Office, members of the Cabinet and heads of governmental structures are participating in it.