President answered all important questions - senator Perepechina

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In his state-of-the-nation address the Head of country answered all important issues. Deputy of the Senate Olga Perepechina said it commenting on today's Presidential Address.

"Today's Address provides answers to almost all issues. Unfortunately, the majority of the population is concerned over foreign and domestic policy of the country. Today the President confidently answered all the issues. Peace, accord and stability have been the main pillars of Kazakhstan, and they will be preserved and promoted further despite any difficulties and complications of the global financial and economic crisis," said she.