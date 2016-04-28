President appointed deputy chairpersons of Kazakhstan People’s Assembly (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev signed a number of decrees yesterday, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

By the Presidential Decree, Rozakul Khalmuradov and Leonid Pitapenko were appointed deputy chairpersons of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan.

The President decreed also to relieve Lyubov Ni from the post of Deputy Chairperson of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan.

