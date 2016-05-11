President appoints ambassadors to several countries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed a decree appointing a number of ambassadors, Kazinform refers to the press service of Akorda.

Zhanar Aytzhanova is appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Swiss Confederation, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva (Switzerland) in combination. She is relieved of the post of Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Economic Integration.

Magzhan Ilyasov was named Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

Altai Abibullayev was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Republic of Poland.

Usen Suleimen is elected as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Republic of Singapore.