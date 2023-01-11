EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:09, 11 January 2023 | GMT +6

    President appoints ambassadors to Spain, RSA, and Norway

    None
    ASTANA. KAZIFNORM By a presidential decree, Danat Mussayev has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Spain, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

    Yerkin Akhinzhanov has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of South Africa. Previously, he was Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Norway.

    Adil Turssunov has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Norway. Previously, he worked as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Appointments Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!