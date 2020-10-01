EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:38, 01 October 2020 | GMT +6

    President appoints deputy chairmen of Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The new deputy chairmen of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of Kazakhstan have been named, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    The Kazakh Head of State has appointed Arken Utenov and Zhaslan Madiyev Deputy Chairmen of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of Kazakhstan.

    Notably, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasked to set up the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms on September 1, appointing Kairat Kelimbetov as its Chairman.


    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!