President appoints deputy chairmen of Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The new deputy chairmen of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of Kazakhstan have been named, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The Kazakh Head of State has appointed Arken Utenov and Zhaslan Madiyev Deputy Chairmen of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of Kazakhstan.

Notably, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tasked to set up the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms on September 1, appointing Kairat Kelimbetov as its Chairman.