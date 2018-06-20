President appoints mayor of Shymkent

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - By the Head of State's decree, Gabidulla Abdrakhimov has been appointed today as the Mayor of Shymkent, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Mr. Abdrakhimov was the Mayor of Shymkent from 2015 to 2017. After that, he was appointed as the Secretary of the Nur Otan Party.

He was born in the village of Kirovo, Chimkent Oblast of the Kazakh SSR, on 23rd January 1975.

Gabidulla Abdrakhimov rose through the ranks from the Head of the Department to the Chairman of the Civil Service Affairs Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

From 2005 to 2008: the First Deputy Chairman of the Civil Service Affairs Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

From 2008 to 2012: the Chairman of the Civil Service Affairs Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Head of the Kazakh Prime Minister's Office.

From 2012 to 2015: the Chairman of the Kazakh Agency for the Protection of Competition, the Deputy Head of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

It is to be recalled that by the Head of State's decree, Shymkent gained the status of the city of national significance, and South Kazakhstan region was renamed to Turkestan region. The regional center was moved from Shymkent to Turkestan.