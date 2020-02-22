EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:24, 22 February 2020 | GMT +6

    President appoints new Ambassador to Ukraine

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made a number of appointments, Kazinform reported with the reference to Akorda.

    Darkhan Kaletayev was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Ukraine.

    Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Aidarbek Tumatov was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Iraq and was concurrently appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Palestine.


    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence Appointments, dismissals President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!