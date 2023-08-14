EN
    17:25, 14 August 2023

    President appoints new ambassadors

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed decrees on appointment of several ambassadors of Kazakhstan to foreign countries, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

    Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Barlybay Sadykov has been appointed Non-Resident Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Kenya.

    Photo: gov.kz

    Askar Abdrakhmanov has been appointed Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and other international organizations in the city of Paris (France).

    Photo: gov.kz

    Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to France Gulssara Arystankulova has been relieved of her duties of the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

    Photo: gov.kz

