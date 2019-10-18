EN
    11:42, 18 October 2019 | GMT +6

    President appoints new head of National University of Defense named after N.Nazarbayev

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Sultan Kamaletdinov was appointed as the head of the National Defense University named after the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform reported with the reference to the press service of Akorda.

    By a Decree of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Sultan Kamaletdinov was appointed to chair the National Defense University named after the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev.

