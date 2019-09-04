President appoints several ambassadors

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a decree on the appointment of several ambassadors, Kazinform cites Akorda press service.

By the Presidential decree:

Zhanar Aitzhan has been appointed Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva (Switzerland).

Alibek Bakayev has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Swiss Confederation.

Yerlan Alimbayev has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of India.