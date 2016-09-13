President approved new Cabinet
Erlan Idrissov – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Kalmukhanbet Kassymov – Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Dauren Abayev – Minister of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Erlan Sagadiyev – Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Tamara Duissenova – Minister of Healthcare and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Zhenis Kassymbek – Minister of Investments and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Bakhyt Sultanov – Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Arystanbek Mukhamediuly – Minister of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Kuandyk Bishimbayev – Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Kanat Bozumbayev – Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan;