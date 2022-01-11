President approves new composition of Kazakh Government
The Head of State decreed to appoint
Roman Sklyar – First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Yeraly Tugzhanov – Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Mukhtar Tileuberdi – Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Bakhyt Sultanov – Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Galymzhan Koishybayev – Head of the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Murat Bektanov – Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Yerlan Turgumbayev – Minister of Interior of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Askar Umarov – Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Yerbol Karashukeyev – Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Kanat Mussin – Minister of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Askhat Aimagambetov – Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Azhar Giniyat – Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Serik Shapkenov – Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Kairbek Uskenbayev – Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Yerulan Zhamaubayev – Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Dauren Abayev – Minister of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Yuri Ilyin – Minister of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Alibek Kuantyrov – Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Bagdat Mussin – Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Serikkali Brekeshev – Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Bolat Akchulakov – Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.