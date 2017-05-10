EN
    19:36, 10 May 2017 | GMT +6

    President approves rules for formation of National Report on status of Civil Service

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Decree of the Head of State approved the Rules for the formation of the National Report on the status of Civil Service in the Republic of Kazakhstan and its submission for approval to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.

    This Decree shall take effect as from the date of its publication.

    The annex is available in Russian here . 

