17:21, 08 June 2022 | GMT +6
President approves rules for maslikhat deputies to appoint heads of regions and cities
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree to establish rules for deputies of maslikhats in regions or cities of republican importance and capital to give their consent to appoint governors and mayors of cities of republican importance and capital, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
The Decree takes effect on the day of its official publication.