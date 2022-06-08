EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:21, 08 June 2022 | GMT +6

    President approves rules for maslikhat deputies to appoint heads of regions and cities

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree to establish rules for deputies of maslikhats in regions or cities of republican importance and capital to give their consent to appoint governors and mayors of cities of republican importance and capital, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    The Decree takes effect on the day of its official publication.


    Tags:
    Laws, decrees, orders Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!