President: Army and law-enforcement structures safeguard our independence

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the militaries of the country with a congratulatory speech, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In his speech, the President noted symbolism of holding the ceremony of presenting state awards on the eve of the Fatherland Defenders' Day and Victory Day.



"On these days of May we remember unfadable act of courage of our fathers who won over fascism. Their unprecedented heroism and cast-iron will enabled us to preserve peace and accord on our land," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.



He noted that the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan are multiplying the traditions of military virtue and honour of the soldiers and officers of the World War II.

"The Army and the law-enforcement structures safeguard security of our independence and territorial integrity. You perform a very important mission. You ensure law and order in the country. Today we present awards to the compatriots whose activity set the pattern of high professionalism, selflessness and devotion to military duty," added the Head of State.



The Head of State awarded I and II degree Dank order, II, III degree Aibyn order and medals "For Heroism" to a number of militaries of the country.

