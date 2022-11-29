EN
    07:05, 29 November 2022 | GMT +6

    President arrives in France for official visit

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in France for an official visit, Akorda press service reported.

    He is expected to hold negotiations with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. The sides will discuss the prospects of development of strategic partnership in trade-economic, investment and humanitarian spheres.

    The Head of State will also hold a number of meetings with business communities of France.


    Screen from video


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and France Kazakhstan Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
