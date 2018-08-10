EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:09, 10 August 2018 | GMT +6

    President arrives in Mangistau rgn for working visit

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has arrived in Mangistau region for a working visit, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    In Aktau, the Head of State will visit the city facilities and participate in a meeting on the socio-economic development of the region.

    In addition, Nursultan Nazarbayev is expected to participate in Kuryk multi-modal port presentation and the Fifth Caspian Summit. A series of bilateral top-level meetings are planned to be held during the visit.

     

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan Mangistau region President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!