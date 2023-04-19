President assigns to strengthen country's defensive capability

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today’s meeting on the country’s socio-economic development, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke on the need to strengthen the country’s defensive capability, Kazinform reports.

«We need to adopt brand new approaches to ensuring national security. For this, we need to update the relevant strategy and the Concept of the Country’s Foreign Policy which was adopted in quite different geopolitical conditions,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

«Special attention should be given to the issues of domestic security, strengthening defensive capability, raising the authority of Kazakhstan and the entire Central Asian region at the international arena,» the President added.