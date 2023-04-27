President assigns to take measures to make all citizens learn Kazakh

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the need of learning the state language, Kazinform reports.

The President said it is crucial to take system-based measures for the development of a multicultural environment and make all nationals learn the state language, Kazinform reports.

«The national civic identity accepts ethnic differences and aims at laying the groundwork for a new model of civil society,» the Head of State said at today’s XXXII session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan.

«The Kazakh language is an efficient instrument of civil integration symbolizing cultural and spiritual unity. Kazakh should become a tool to get acquainted with the best achievements of scientific progress and education. This is a historic task that will have to be solved not only by the ministries, but by the whole society, while not allowing insinuations and excitement, but acting prudently and progressively,» the President said.

The Head of State stressed the nationals of Kazakhstan who have not studied the state language or lack knowledge of Kazakh should by no means experience any language discrimination.