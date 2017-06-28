President, Astana mayor meet in Akorda

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev received akim of Astana Aset Issekeshev in Akorda, Kazinform reports with reference to the Head of State's press service.

Mr. Issekeshev reported to the President on the fulfillment of his instructions given at the meeting on the development of Astana in April, as well as the activities in the sphere of law enforcement and improvement of the city's infrastructure.

Nursultan Nazarbayev stressed the growing population of the capital and noted the need to take measures to ensure a sufficient a number of preschool institutions and schools in the city.

- The population is growing. And given that, it is necessary to closely control migration processes. It is also important to tune the system of housing provision within the framework of state programs in the capital," said the President.

Akim of Astana also reported on the growth in a number of economic indicators in capital's development and positive dynamics in the social sphere, stressing that life expectancy in Astana has reached 75 years.

Also, according to him, maternal mortality and tuberculosis incidence in Astana has declined.

Akim also presented a report on the measures taken to reclaim the Taldykol sewage pond, establish a storm sewage system and improve the road transport infrastructure.

President praised the results of the measures Astana administration is taking and instructed akim to continue working on the city's development.