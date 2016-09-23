President Atambayev continues his treatment in Moscow

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM On advice of doctors and at the invitation of the Russian side, President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev today, 23 September, arrived in the Central Clinical Hospital of the Russian President's Office to continue treatment in Moscow doctors, who previously conducted his examination and treatment of heart disease, the Kyrgyz President's press office reports.

As previously reported, on September 19, 2016 the Kyrgyz President fell ill at the Ataturk airport in Istanbul, where the Kyrgyz delegation had planned to make a change to the way to New York to attend the 71st session of the UN General Assembly. Then doctors advised to undergo in-depth medical exam and medical control, according to Kabar.



Due to the need to undergo a medical exam President Atambayev took a short vacation from September 20, 2016.