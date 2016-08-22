EN
    19:38, 22 August 2016 | GMT +6

    President Atambayev demands qualitative measures to ensure border security and to strengthen borders

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev held a working meeting, where he was reported on the implementation of measures carried out by the General Staff of the Armed Forces and the Secretariat of the Kyrgyz Defense Council and other public bodies in terms of strengthening border services and solution of border issues, the Kyrgyz President's press office reports.

    The head of state demanded timely and quality implementation of all necessary measures to ensure border security and the strengthening of the state border of the country, to continue to resolve the border issues.

    Kazinform refers to Kabar.kg 

