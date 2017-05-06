President attends concert dedicated to Fatherland Defenders Day

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has attended today a concert in Astana dedicated to celebration of the Fatherland Defenders Day and the 25th jubilee of the Kazakh Armed Forces, according to Akorda press service.

The programme of the concert included a documentary film devoted to the 25th anniversary of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan. Creative teams of military units of all the branches of the Armed Forces, students of Zhas Uan Republican School and Arystan Specialized Lyceum as well as the ensemble and military orchestra of the National Military-Patriotic Centre of the Armed Forces participated in the concert.

The attendees enjoyed songs about the achievements of the Kazakh Army, folk music and a special choreographic composition about the heroes of different epochs.

Lead singers of Russia's Alexandrov Ensemble, China's Defense Ministry Song and Dance Ensemble and Central Military Orchestra of the National Military-Patriotic Center performed at the concert.