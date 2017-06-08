President attends concert dedicated to SCO Summit

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev attended a concert at the Astana Opera, dedicated to the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Kazinform refers to the Akorda press service.

At the concert in Astana's main theater leading Kazakh, Russian, Uzbek, Indian, Chinese, Kyrgyz, and Tajik artists and musicians performed national songs as well as well-known classical works.

Among the participants of the concert were the symphony orchestra and theatrical groups of Astana Opera, the Astana Ballet Theater, the Pyatnitsky State Academic Russian Folk Choir, India's "Nadam" dance group, Kyrgyz "Kauhar" folk instruments ensemble "Akak", the Zhejiang Acrobatics General Troupe and the State Opera and Dance Theater of China, "Gulrez" dance ensemble from Tajikistan, the "Uzbekistan" State ensemble Song and dance.