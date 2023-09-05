President attends exhibition of home-produced construction materials

ASTANA. KAZINFORM During his working trip to Almaty region, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended an exhibition of home-produced construction materials, Kazinform reports via Akorda.

Kazakhstan produces the goods ensuring a full cycle of construction of industrial and civil facilities,

They are cross-laminated timber, prefabricated reinforced concrete and concrete structures, autoclaved aerated concrete blocks, fiber cement boards and glass wool, dry construction mixtures and finishing materials, paints and coatings, aluminum profiles, sandwich panels, LED lamps, door handles, etc.

Speaking on construction sector, the Head of State named it a driving force of the development of economy.

«The region faces today serious tasks in construction. This is building the regional center and implementation of G4 City project. It is crucial to attract local producers of construction materials. The state supports domestic manufacturers,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed.

The exhibition showcased products of more than 20 Kazakhstani companies, including LLP Shin Line, Dinara Group agricultural holding, LLP Daulet-Beket, LLP PK Altyn Taga, LLP Firma-Bent, LLP Knauf Gips Kapshagay etc.