President attends KazNUA's 20th-anniversary concert

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev attended a gala concert dedicated to the 20th Anniversary of the Kazakh National University of Arts, the press service of Akorda reports.

The concert included the performance of such popular Kazakh and foreign compositions as Oner Ordasy by Kenes Duissekeyev, a fragment from Kyz Zhibek opera by Eugene Brusilovsky, Bulbul by Latif Khamidi, Leonard Bernstein's Symphonic Dances from West Side Story, to name but few.

The President of Kazakhstan extended his greetings on the 20th Anniversary of the university to all those present and underlined that the high status of the capital implies a significant cultural development.

"The creative intelligentsia makes an important contribution to the cultural life of the capital. I invited cultural luminaries from Almaty and from all over Kazakhstan to Astana. There are many universities in the world but the University of Arts exists in Astana only. Now we have the Opera and Ballet Theater, the Academy of Choreography, the Central Concert Hall, and other cultural facilities. All this is for the sake of the future of our country, for culture and art," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

The Head of State hailed the role of the management team and faculty in the establishment and development of the University of Arts.

"About 3,000 people study here. Over the past 20 years, more than 500 alumni of the university have become laureates of international contests and festivals. I wish you success, new prominent musicians, new names that will glorify our Motherland - the Republic of Kazakhstan!" Nursultan Nazarbayev concluded.